With the NBA trade deadline a little less than one month away on Feb. 5, the Philadelphia 76ers are sitting in the middle of the pack of the Eastern Conference standings at 21-16. The 76ers are reportedly looking to get below the tax line by trading some of the expiring contracts, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. In addition to that, the 76ers have a small list of trade targets on the margins to help bolster the roster.

Among the potential trade targets that the 76ers could inquire about are Duop Reath, Keon Ellis and Jay Huff. The expiring contracts that the team is dangling are Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr. Should the 76ers succeed in moving Drummond at the deadline, they would need a backup big man, hence the interest in Reath and Huff. Ellis would be insurance for the backcourt.

The 76ers were active during last season’s trade deadline, acquiring Quentin Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks and Jared Butler from the Washington Wizards. They shipped out Caleb Martin to the Mavericks, Reggie Jackson to the Wizards and KJ Martin to the Detroit Pistons.

The potential center options are interesting in that they are both younger than Drummond, and could potentially be more effective in the immediacy. In the case of Reath, he has not been in the rotation for the Portland Trail Blazers and could benefit from a change of scenery.

Article Continues Below

Reath is just two years removed from his rookie year when he averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the 3-point line in 68 games.

With Huff, he’s been an integral part of the Indiana Pacers rotation, but the team has gotten off to a disappointing first half of the season. He’s appeared in all 39 games for the Pacers, including 20 starts, while averaging a career-high 8.1 points and shooting 44.1 percent from the field.

When it comes to Ellis though, there will be competition for his services. While the Sacramento Kings have reportedly made him available in trade talks, there is no shortage of teams interested. He is the prototypical 3&D wing who is in need of an opportunity.