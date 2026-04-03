Currently known as one of the biggest heels in WWE, Dominik Mysterio has been on the rise since joining Judgment Day in 2022. A multi-time champion, Mysterio currently finds himself in a rivalry against Finn Bálor.

On the other hand, one of WWE's rising Superstars, Oba Femi, currently active on Monday Night RAW, finds himself in an emerging rivalry with Brock Lesnar. From answering Lesnar's open challenge a few weeks ago, Femi has continued to punish and destroy Lesnar publicly.

However, a couple of recent unfortunate public incidents involving Femi and Mysterio left fans wondering about the WWE wrestler's safety. WWE Superstars are public figures and are known to have huge fan followings. These wrestlers often find themselves surrounded by fans outside their hotels, airports, and even private places.

Two videos now circulating on the internet show a fan verbally attacking Mysterio for signing their autograph. As Dominik Mysterio attempted to get out of his car and enter his hotel, a lady fan started requesting an autograph. However, as Mysterio ignored the request and walked straight into a hotel, a loud voice from the background yelled, “Have a heart, man, have a heart. Don't forget we made you. Without us, you wouldn't be s**t.” Ignoring the comments, Mysterio walked straight into his hotel.

Another clip going viral shows fans following Femi on the streets of New York, as the former NXT Champion tries to locate and board his cab ride. As fans surrounded Femi and started asking him for autographs, Femi quietly boarded his ride and rolled up his windows.

While these two incidents went viral a few hours ago, Stephanie Vaquer also recently shared a similar incident when she was verbally attacked by fans for not signing their autographs outside an airport.