The Phoenix Suns went up against the Philadelphia 76ers, which means they had to go up against Tyrese Maxey, who has been on a scoring tear this season. He wasn't the only one they had to worry about, as Joel Embiid has started to figure it out as well and is putting the injuries behind him.

The 76ers took the win, and Embiid finished the game with 33 points and nine rebounds. The one complaint from many who have talked about Embiid is his flopping, and Dillon Brooks didn't shy away from it. After the game, he was asked about what it was like guarding Embiid.

“I can guard the flopping and all that. Went to the line 13 times. It’s a lot, especially for stuff that’s not even a shooting foul. It’s a great crew of refs that were reffing the game for Philly tonight,” Brooks said.

“I can guard the flopping and all that. Went to the line 13 times. It’s a lot, especially for stuff that’s not even a shooting foul. It’s a great crew of refs that were reffing the game for Philly tonight.” Dillon Brooks speaks on what it was like guarding Joel Embiid tonight 👀… pic.twitter.com/a2R2N66oiA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

Just about a week ago, Sacramento Kings analyst Kayte Christensen spoke about Embiid's flopping and didn't seem to be a fan of how he was playing the game.

“I think sometimes there's a little bit of flopping going on… throwing yourself into a defender and getting the benefit of a whistle, you're too good for that,” Christensen said.

Unfortunately, Embiid has been playing that way since he came into the league, and honestly, it could be a reason why he seems to be injured often.

The referees still have not found a way to call the flopping, because he usually gets away with it more times than not. In Embiid's case, whatever he's doing on the court is working, so he's not going to stop.

Brooks can feel justified in his comments after the game because he probably isn't the only person who thinks that way, and if you have to guard him, you just have to be prepared for what's going to happen.