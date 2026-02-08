Dillon Brooks is usually the one stirring the pot, but Saturday night at Footprint Center provided a rare twist. During a physical battle between the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers, it was Kelly Oubre Jr. who seemingly sparked a heated exchange with the NBA’s premier instigator.

Dillon Brooks and Kelly Oubre had some words for each other after this play 👀pic.twitter.com/EUdA6huY8s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

The veteran forwards got tangled up during a high-intensity sequence in the second half. While Brooks typically relishes the “villain” role, observers noted that Oubre was the primary vocal aggressor this time around.

The two stars shared a few choice words before teammates intervened, adding another chapter to a game defined by grit and trash talk. Brooks and Joel Embiid were also seen jawing throughout the night, but the Oubre flare-up caught fans off guard simply because Brooks wasn't the one to start it.