Recently, Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks picked up his 16th technical foul of the season, which, by league rules, results in an automatic suspension. The news comes amid what has been a breakout year for Brooks, who garnered some consideration for the All-Star team amid Phoenix's surprisingly successful season.

On Thursday, the NBA officially confirmed that Brooks would be suspended for the Suns' next game.

“Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2025-26 season, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” said the league in a statement, per NBA Communications on X, formerly Twitter.

“Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game,” they added.

Brooks will serve his suspension on February 19 when the Suns hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs, which is the team's first game back from the upcoming NBA All-Star break.

Brooks has been a revelation for the Suns so far this year, showing a much-improved perimeter scoring arsenal while maintaining his prowess on the defensive end of the floor. He was one of the key pieces that the Suns got back in their trade of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets this past offseason, and thus far, Phoenix has performed at a much better clip this season than they did with Durant in the fold.

In any case, trying to defeat the Spurs without Brooks in the lineup next week will certainly be a difficult task.

As the NBA mentioned, Brooks will have to be careful not to pick up further technical fouls this season, or else more suspensions could be on the horizon.