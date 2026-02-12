PHOENIX– As Dillon Brooks was hit with his 16th technical foul during the Phoenix Suns 136-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, it presented something strange.

It wasn't an outburst that was the reasoning behind it– but rather– what an official thought was going on. He stated that official Jason Williams said that he was playing the victim too much, and that's why he picked up his 16th technical foul.

The normally laid-back, stoic forward was more taciturn in his responses than normal, but it was for good reasoning. Majority of his questioning circled around his 16th technical.

He leads the league in that category, but in his defense, referees are quicker to give Brooks a technical foul than other players. But he was soon asked how he handles the frustration of the officials watching every move.

“Consistency,” he said. “If you’re going to be consistently bad, then be consistently bad throughout the whole game. Don’t try to fix it during the game.

“Don’t try to do any of that or try to even out foul calls or whatever the case might be. If you’re going to be bad, be bad the whole game.”

Dillon Brooks's 16th technical foul is unfortunate for the Suns

The foul comes at a very crucial time. It took place during the last game before the All-Star break. Although Phoenix will look to rest up, if the foul stands, he won't be able to play until Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

And as the rule goes, for every other technical foul (18, 20, 22, etc.) there will be an automatic one-game suspension. With how valuable Brooks is to the Suns, there might be ways to be cautious.

He mentioned possibly not even talking to the officials at all during the game. Finding any kind of temporary solution can help with a potential playoff push.

Also with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and the rest of the team looking to be fully healthy, every person matters, especially Brooks.

Perhaps the backend of the season can entail a toned-down version of Brooks's intensity for the sake of not picking up any more technical fouls.