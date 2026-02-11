Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia publicly sparred with NBA analyst Bill Simmons on Wednesday after the team surpassed his preseason win projection well before the All-Star break. With Phoenix sitting at 32–22, Ishbia pointed out that the Suns have already cleared Simmons’ under-31.5 wins prediction for the 2025–26 season.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ishbia referenced the team’s strong first half while tagging Simmons directly.

“32 wins for the Suns and all before the All-Star break… think that puts us above your season prediction/bet of under 31.5 wins @BillSimmons! 👀 You guys usually have great content and good stuff… thanks for all you do. But also keep your eye on the Suns, like I told you… we have a different culture and team in PHX these days. We still have a long way to go but we are working hard to get there. Go Suns!”

Simmons responded by congratulating the Suns while noting that he had projected a 50-plus-win season for Phoenix last year before the team finished 36–46 and missed the postseason.

The exchange highlights a dramatic shift from last season’s disappointing 11th-place finish in the Western Conference. After going 36–46, the Suns initiated a significant cultural reset centered around roster construction and internal accountability.

That overhaul included the blockbuster multi-team trade that sent Kevin Durant away and brought back Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green as part of the return package. Brooks has emerged as one of the tone-setters in Phoenix, providing physical defense and consistent scoring on the wing. Green, meanwhile, has appeared in just seven games this season due to multiple injuries but remains part of the franchise’s long-term plans.

Suns’ offseason reinforcements reinforce Matt Ishbia’s vision for change

Phoenix also added frontcourt depth with Mark Williams and bolstered its rotation with Jordan Goodwin, moves that reinforced Ishbia’s emphasis on reshaping the team’s identity. Williams has supplied interior size and rebounding, while Goodwin has provided defensive intensity and backcourt versatility.

The Suns’ renewed focus on cohesion and accountability has translated to results. At 32–22, Phoenix sits seventh in the Western Conference and has already exceeded the preseason total Simmons cited. The team has leaned on improved depth, defensive pressure and a balanced offensive approach to steady itself after last year’s instability.

While the Suns remain a work in progress, Ishbia’s public confidence reflects belief in the organization’s direction. The franchise has placed a premium on culture, a point Ishbia emphasized in his social media remarks.

Phoenix will close the first half of its season Wednesday night against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder (41–13) at 6:00 p.m. PT before heading into All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The Suns’ turnaround has not erased last season’s disappointment, but it has shifted the conversation — including among national analysts who questioned their trajectory entering the year.