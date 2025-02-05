The Phoenix Suns (25-24) conclude their four-game road trip Wednesday night against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (39-9). However, they will be without star forward Kevin Durant, who has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain. Senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that league sources informed him Durant will not play. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Durant suffered the injury in Monday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, turning his ankle late in the contest. The Suns initially listed him as questionable before downgrading him to doubtful on Tuesday, raising serious doubts about his availability against his former team. Haynes' latest report confirms the Suns have officially ruled Durant out.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Kevin Durant’s injury status vs. Thunder

Before his injury, Durant logged 46 minutes against Portland, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal. Despite the heavy workload, the Suns were unable to close out the game, falling short in the extra period.

Durant has been a critical piece for Phoenix this season, averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 52.3% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc through 39 appearances. As the Suns battle injuries and inconsistency, his impact has helped keep them afloat in the middle of the Western Conference standings.

The Suns and Thunder have met once this season, with Oklahoma City securing a 99-83 victory in November. Durant missed that game due to a calf injury, and Phoenix struggled offensively in his absence. Now, the Suns will once again face the challenge of playing without their leading scorer as they attempt to even the season series.

Trade rumors linking Durant to the Warriors

Durant’s injury status comes at a time when his name has resurfaced in trade rumors with the February 6 trade deadline just a day away. On Tuesday, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the Golden State Warriors have inquired about Durant’s availability, exploring the possibility of a reunion with Stephen Curry.

While no deal appears imminent, the Suns’ decision-making process over the next 24 hours will be critical. Phoenix has been vocal about its championship aspirations since acquiring Durant in 2023, but with the team struggling to gain traction in the loaded Western Conference, speculation surrounding potential roster moves has intensified.

With Durant ruled out for Wednesday’s game, the focus shifts to both his recovery timeline and whether Phoenix will entertain trade discussions before the deadline.