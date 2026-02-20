The Phoenix Suns might not have had the start they wanted to the backend of the season, but Jalen Green might be the silver lining in the 121-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

He posted 26 points in 26 minutes, but it wasn’t the point total that stood out. It was his confidence. After Green battled a lingering hamstring injury for a majority of the season, the All-Star break was the perfect time to get things in order.

He even talked about using the break to get his physical condition back to 100%. Following the loss, Green said via AZCentral’s Duane Rankin where he feels he’s at.

“I feel good. It’s the first time I’ve felt this good— s**t, the entire season,” Green said postgame.

Jalen Green being at 100% does wonders for the Suns

His availability has been the biggest question throughout the season. In the small sample size, Green offers something that no one else on the Suns can provide.

Lethal scoring, unmatched athleticism, and an underrated playmaking ability. At just 24 years old, he seems to be scratching the surface of his potential.

Playing alongside Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks certainly helps him, too, but Green has his own unique style of play.

No one on the team can truly attack downhill as he can and put pressure on the basket. Despite “missing” some of his usual looks, the fact that he’s attacking the paint with confidence is a major positive.

With Booker missing some of Thursday’s game due to right hip soreness, it might be on Green to put the team on his back and carry them through the pivotal stretch of the season.