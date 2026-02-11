On the 23rd of January, Devin Booker suffered a freak ankle injury in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Just as he was backing down to defend, he turned his ankle on Onyeka Okongwu's foot in a nasty manner, and it looked like Booker was set for a lengthy absence for the Phoenix Suns. Booker, however, only missed seven games, returning on February 7th in the Suns' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Booker has played in 32 minutes in each of the two games he's played since returning from an ankle injury, and while he's yet to fully get into the swing of things, the Suns have needed him to come back especially with Jalen Green still getting his footing back amid his battle with hamstring problems all season and Grayson Allen now set for re-evaluation after the All-Star break amid his bout with knee issues.

It's not quite clear yet if Booker will suit up for the Suns' contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night on the second of a back-to-back following their 120-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

“He's coming off a major ankle injury and he sped up his recovery to come out and play. Now that thing is hard on back-to-back nights. Check in with all of our guys. Back-to-backs are hard around the league,” head coach Jordan Ott said prior to the Suns' win over the Mavs, as per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Before the game: "When you've been out that long, it's something we're super mindful of." Jordan Ott on Jalen Green when asked about the right hamstring injury in relation to the possibility of him playing the 2nd of a back-to-back Wednesday vs. OKC. "It's why we'll stick to… pic.twitter.com/FRrmHWAguo — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Suns will be erring on the side of caution

The good news with Booker is that the injury he suffered isn't related to soft tissue, which means that it shouldn't be as susceptible to re-aggravation as Green's hamstring woes.

With the All-Star break right around the corner, expect the Suns to be very careful with their most important players.