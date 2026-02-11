The fact that the Phoenix Suns have gone 31-22 this season heading into their Tuesday night clash against the Dallas Mavericks is quite remarkable. Devin Booker has missed 11 games with a slew of injuries, with the latest being a nasty ankle turn, and Jalen Green, the main return they got in the Kevin Durant trade, has missed all but six games this season thus far.

With the Suns locked in a battle for playoff positioning, they will want both Booker and Green to be fully healthy for the stretch run. This becomes a point of focus for Phoenix, as they find themselves heading into a back-to-back set, with a clash against the Mavs on Tuesday to be followed up by a battle against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

As per Duane Rankin of AZ Central, Suns head coach Jordan Ott said that they'll “check in” on how Booker and Green respond to tonight's workload against the Mavericks and proceed from there with regards to their status for tomorrow night's game.

Their clash against the Thunder will be their final game before the All-Star break, so perhaps the Suns would deem it appropriate for Booker and Green to undergo some limit-testing of sorts as a week-long hiatus awaits them anyway after tomorrow night.

Suns grind through 2025-26 season despite being shorthanded

The Suns can never seem to get their full squad healthy. Just as Booker and Green have been getting their legs underneath them, Grayson Allen, who's done a wonderful job in filling in for those two, is currently out with a knee injury and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Nonetheless, this is nothing new for the Suns, as they have done remarkably well in getting the next man up and ready. Collin Gillespie, who's been great this season for Phoenix, will continue to play a larger role for the team moving forward.