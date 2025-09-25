PHOENIX– It's not often that a role player can change a team's dynamic. However, if you're Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns, it appears to be a match made in heaven.

After Brooks was originally supposed to be traded to the Suns in 2018, the trade itself was denied because the Memphis Grizzlies offered the wrong player. They meant to trade MarShon Brooks, not Dillon. Somehow, the pairing felt meant to be all along.

During Phoenix's media day, a plethora of questions surrounded Brooks with being a villain. It's a role that he's embraced, and for more of an interesting reason than one would expect.

“Memphis not wanting me… Trying to figure out a new path in the NBA. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘How can I be wanted?'” Brooks said. “The way I play, smash mouth, physical, in-your-face type of game is where I got the villain [role from].”

Not being wanted by any team is sure to put a massive chip on one's shoulder. And Brooks already plays with an edge. So doing this could be the equivalent of throwing lighter fluid on an engulfing fire.

Since he was traded from Memphis to the Houston Rockets, he once again had success, specifically on the defensive end. Brooks helped anchor that defense and set the tone of physical, smash-mouth, in-your-face basketball.

Can Dillon Brooks make an immediate impact for the Suns?

Luckily for the franchise, Brooks has been someone the Suns have targeted for the past few seasons. His grit, toughness, and defense alone make him a formidable matchup.

Over those few seasons, his offensive game has expanded. Brooks has been mostly a 3-point shooter and operates in catch-and-shoot scenarios.

One point he touched on during media day was being more of a playmaker. With guys like Devin Booker and Jalen Green as legitimate scorers, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to expand that skill set.

Meanwhile, his scoring will come in nicely, especially considering what he did in Houston. He shot nearly 40% from deep on 6.3 attempts per game.

With more spacing, elite playmakers on the perimeter, it could open things up offensively. Brooks could also be another option to bring the ball up the floor and initiate the offense.

Offense is important, but that's not the ultimate calling card.

The Suns can have an elite defense because of Dillon Brooks

Putting the pressure on one player to anchor, especially a wing, can be a bit much to ask. Sure, the Suns will play team defense, but someone of Brooks's acumen on that side is advantageous.

Not to mention, head coach Jordan Ott has been labeled as a “gym rat” throughout Wednesday's media availability. Brooks even mentioned how he and the first-year coach are going over particular schemes and strategies.

Acumen aside, hard work beats talent when the latter fails to beat hard work. And there's no secret that Brooks has an insatiable appetite for being the best defender.

“The edge and competitive spirit he plays with is unmatched… He's an incredible worker, one of the hardest workers I've seen,” Ott said during his portion of media availability.

Towards the end of his remarks, Ott mentioned Brooks being the head of working hard, and not letting anyone outwork them. On a team with a barrage of young players, setting that precedent early has to be the biggest modus operandi heading into training camp.

Furthermore, it aligns with Phoenix's new-age identity ever since the championship experience failed. They might not reach a championship in the 2025-26 season. But with Brooks as the anchor, this Suns team won't have any quit.