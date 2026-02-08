The NBA sent the world into shock when it announced the participants in the 3-Point Contest for All-Star Weekend. Once you get a glimpse of the names, you realize that Damian Lillard is one of the contestants, despite being out this season because of injury. It seems like Lillard is doing it for the love of the game, or in this case, for the love of making 3-pointers.

Many have already shared their thoughts on Lillard joining the contest, and they are surprised, while others are giving him props for competing while still recovering from injury.

“In a time where All-Stars aren’t trying in the All-Star game and no one wants to compete in the Dunk Contest. Damian Lillard joining the 3 Point Contest while recovering from a torn Achilles is refreshing man. Shout out to him,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m not gonna lie. I didn’t notice that Damian Lillard was in the 3-point contest because I was so distracted by Bobby Portis being on there. Respectfully,” another user wrote.

“Damian Lillard has made 0 3pt fg this year,” a third user wrote.

Lillard has participated in five 3-Point contests, and this will make it his sixth. He won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, and he'll be looking to win his third one this time around. Lillard has been known as one of the better three-point shooters in the league throughout his career, and one of the best from beyond 30 feet.

It will be interesting to see how Lillard performs during the contest, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the other contestants stepped up their game so he won't win a third title. It would also be a huge storyline if Lillard were to win while not playing at all this season because of injury.

Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season with the Milwaukee Bucks.