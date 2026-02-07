Scoot Henderson received a standing ovation from the Portland crowd in his season debut during the Trail Blazers' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Henderson hasn't been able to make his season debut throughout the 2025-26 NBA campaign prior to February. He has been dealing with a significant hamstring injury that has kept him on the sidelines since training camp. Throughout the season, Portland has had to rely on its depth at the position while Henderson recovered.

Fortunately for Portland, Henderson finally healed enough to make his return to the hardwood. Before entering the game, fans gave him a round of applause as they welcomed their young standout guard back from a serious injury.

Standing ovation for Scoot 👏 After missing 51 games due to injury, the Trail Blazers guard is back in action! pic.twitter.com/LtBOKVwk0r — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2026

How Scoot Henderson, Blazers played against Grizzlies

Scoot Henderson was active throughout his season debut, helping the Trail Blazers end a six-game losing streak after blowing out the Grizzlies 135-115 at home.

Portland got off to a slow start against Memphis, trailing 36-25 after the first quarter. They responded with dominant displays in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Grizzlies 81-51 throughout that stretch. This paved the way for a convincing victory at home.

Eight players scored in double-digits for Portland in the win, including Henderson. He finished with a stat line of 11 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and one steal. He shot 4-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. Jerami Grant led the way with 23 points and two rebounds, Jrue Holiday came next with 20 points and seven assists, Toumani Camara had 15 points and four rebounds, while Donovan Clingan put up 13 points and 17 rebounds. Meanwhile, Robert Williams III provided 13 points and seven rebounds.

Portland improved to a 24-28 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Grizzlies by three games and the Dallas Mavericks by 4.5 games. However, they trail the Los Angeles Clippers by 0.5 games and the Golden State Warriors by four games.

The Blazers will look forward to their next matchup, having a rematch with the Grizzlies at home. That contest will take place on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.