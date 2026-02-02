The Portland Trail Blazers will have to navigate their Sunday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers without their brightest star. Just days after earning his first career All-Star selection, forward Deni Avdija has been ruled out due to a low back strain.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein first reported the news via X, noting that the injury will keep the versatile playmaker sidelined for the first time since he received the All-Star nod. The timing is a tough blow for Portland, as Avdija has been the engine behind their recent competitive stretch.

Losing Avdija strips the Blazers of their most well-rounded weapon. On the season, the Israeli forward is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. His ability to grab a rebound and ignite the fast break has transformed Portland’s offensive identity, making them much harder to scout than they were a year ago.

Without Avdija’s 6-foot-9 frame on the floor, head coach Chauncey Billups will likely lean more heavily on Jerami Grant and rookie Donovan Clingan to stabilize the frontcourt. Grant has been steady, but he lacks the playmaking vision that Avdija provides. The Blazers will also need an efficiency boost from Jrue Holiday, who will likely see an uptick in usage as the primary offensive initiator.

Facing the Cleveland Cavaliers is a daunting task even at full strength. Cleveland arrived in Portland boasting one of the league's most suffocating defenses, led by the twin-tower duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Without Avdija’s ability to drive and kick, the Blazers risk becoming one-dimensional against a Cavs team that excels at protecting the rim.

In their previous meeting, a narrow Trail Blazers victory, Avdija had 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. His absence leaves a massive void in the stat sheet that several role players will have to fill by committee.

The Trail Blazers haven't provided an official timeline for Avdija's return, though “low back strain” often suggests a day-to-day evaluation. Portland fans will be holding their breath, hoping their new All-Star isn't out of commission for long.