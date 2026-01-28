Ahead of the deadline, the Sacramento Kings' trade rumors are heating up, with names such as Keon Ellis, and veteran DeMar DeRozan have been mentioned as two players potentially on the move. Ellis and DeRozan are both privy to the rumors surrounding them and the team, as various reports suggest the Kings are combing through offers.

For DeRozan, he's prepared for whatever the future holds, as he addressed the Kings trade rumors, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

“It is what it is,” DeRozan said, “For me, I’ve been in the league, and you hear everything. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be a professional and still go out there and compete and play the game. You can’t get caught up in all that other stuff. Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, we’ve still got a job and an obligation to do.”

As for Ellis, he looks forward to the team that does see him as a part of its future, rather than stick with one that sees him only as an asset.

“It’s always great to be wanted because that’s not always the case,” Ellis said when asked by HoopsHype how he feels seeing his name linked with so many teams having trade interest in him. “It’s definitely good that other teams see value in you.”

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.1 points on 50.5% shooting, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals for the Kings this season.

14 teams have called the Kings about one player

When a report reveals that 14 teams have called the Kings about a trade, a move at the deadline feels inevitable. The phone has been ringing nonstop from teams calling about Kings guard Keon Ellis.

Ellis is considered to be the player most likely to be traded before February 5, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“An estimated 14 teams have registered varying degrees of trade interest in Sacramento's Keon Ellis,” Stein wrote. “The most likely player to be traded between now and the Feb. 5 deadline, Sacramento's Keon Ellis, is a strong contender. League sources say numerous teams are in pursuit of Ellis, with the Kings believed to seeking a first-round pick given the widespread interest. One source close to the process essentially describes an Ellis trade as an inevitability.”

At this point it's just a matter of which offer for Ellis suits the Kings best for their future. Ellis is averaging 5.4 points, and 1.1 steals per game for the Kings this season.