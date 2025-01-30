When DeMar DeRozan signed with the Sacramento Kings, he knew De'Aaron Fox would be on the team. Fast forward to the end of January, and now Fox has been amid trade rumors. Reports have indicated that he wants a trade, but that he's happy in Sacramento.

Either way, it puts a strain on DeRozan. The All-Star shooting guard explained on the Run It Back FDTV show how the point guard's decision could impact where DeRozan ends up going.

“It’s tough because looking at the landscape before I came here those were the guys I talked to, Fox, Domantas, and Malik,” DeRozan said. “Those are the core guys that made it easy for me to make my decision to play here. A key juggernaut in Fox, not knowing the future of that, it does make it tough. I don’t have much time left, I’m not trying to play another 5 years.

“I want to try to maximize the opportunity we have now to play with a great team. You never know when dominoes fall the wrong way when it comes to an organization it makes it tough. So it’s something we just have to wait out and see in the meantime make the most out of it.”

DeMar DeRozan hopes that the Kings stay together

As DeRozan mentioned, he doesn't have much time left. He was a part of the 2009 NBA Draft class and has had quite the career. He's a 6-time All-Star and 3-time All-NBA player. Not to mention, DeRozan has one of the best mid-range jumpers of this generation. His turnaround fade away jump shot is one etched in all fan's memories.

Everywhere he's went, he's been remembered. For instance, DeRozan was honored with a 10-year revelation by the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, he passed Allen Iverson on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He's up to 30th and surpassed that mark. The consistency has been unreal, but DeRozan hasn't achieved the ultimate prize: An NBA championship.

Signing with a young team like the Kings could've been the difference. A core of Fox, Sabonis, and Monk meant that DeRozan didn't have to do so much heavy lifting. However, there's been more problems outside of the basketball court. For starters, head coach Mike Brown was suddenly fired after a rough start to the season.

Now, things are looking better with interim head coach Doug Christie. However, Fox's uncertain trade status throws another wrench at DeRozan. If things don't work out, the latter could see himself out of Sacramento immediately after Fox.