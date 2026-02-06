The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Sabonis is dealing with lower back soreness after going for 24 points against the Memphis Grizzlies amid trade rumors on Wednesday. Here's everything we know about Domantas Sabonis' injury and his playing status vs. the Clippers.

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Clippers

Given that Domantas Sabonis is questionable on the injury report, it's hard to predict whether he'll be playing tonight vs. the Clippers. Sabonis has been the subject of trade rumors this season, linked to the Toronto Raptors, who are reportedly still a possibility in the offseason.

The Kings will look to snap a 10-game losing streak on Friday. After rattling off four consecutive wins, the Kings haven't won a game since January 16's 128-115 victory against the Washington Wizards, which capped off a four-game win streak.

Amidst an injury-plagued campaign due to a lingering back injury, Sabonis is averaging 15.8 points on 54.3% shooting, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 19 games this season. While the Kings will continue to rebuild their roster, which included trading Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, and Dario Saric in a three-team deal with the Cleveland Cavs and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Kings acquired last year's sixth man of the year candidate in De'Andre Hunter from the Cavs, while sending Ellis and Schroder to the Cavs, and Saric to the Bulls. At the same time, Sabonis continues his recovery from a back injury.

However, as for the question of whether Domantas Sabonis is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe.

Kings injury report

Keegan Murray — Out — Left ankle sprain

Domantas Sabonis — Questionable — Lower back soreness

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal — Out — Left hip fracture

Darius Garland — Out — Trade pending

Bennedict Mathurin — Out — Trade pending