Thanks to the Sacramento Kings' two for one trade that saw them bring in De'Andre Hunter in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, they created an open roster spot so they could convert the contract of one of their promising young players from a two-way to a standard one. On Thursday night, the Kings finalized an agreement with rookie big man Dylan Cardwell, inking him to a four-year, $8.28 million contract.

𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 official ✍️ we have signed rookie center Dylan Cardwell to a Standard NBA contract, congrats Dylan! 👏 👑 pic.twitter.com/bf6NyiTfqv — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

This is a rare win for a Kings organization that badly needs to stack victories. Cardwell has done nothing but impress in the limited minutes he's gotten, flashing his potential as a rim-protecting glass cleaner who can fashion for himself a long NBA career.

Cardwell is on the older side as a rookie, as he's already 24 years of age. Nonetheless, the Auburn product is averaging 1.7 blocks in 20 minutes per contest. The Kings badly need defense, and he's one of the rare players on the roster who consistently brings energy to the floor whenever he checks in.

With the Kings likely to revisit a Domantas Sabonis trade come offseason time as they came close to dealing him away prior to this year's deadline, Cardwell could end up playing a larger role for the Kings next season. In fact, if the Kings decide to give Sabonis rest days to ensure that they get the best odds at the top pick, then he could be a player to watch moving forward as soon as this season.

Kings don't pull off nearly enough trades

The Kings did well to clear up some backcourt logjam, but all they did was clog their cap sheet with the Hunter contract. Moreover, they failed to trade away Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, and the same problems exist for this roster that makes no sense.

Sacramento could blow it up this offseason, but they may have to be more realistic in terms of their expectations on what they get in return.