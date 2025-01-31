Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is reported to have interest in playing for the San Antonio Spurs, which drew attention from NBA analyst Bill Simmons.

Simmons uploaded a video of The Bill Simmons Podcast on Friday, giving his thoughts on Fox's interest in San Antonio and whether it would be a good fit or not.

“Great career move by De’Aaron Fox trying to go to the Spurs. This is like trying to join the hit TV show that’s going to be the #1 show on TV for the next 10 years. I get why he wants to do it. They need somebody like him. The question for me is what is the timetable for the Spurs, do you even need to do this now?” asked Simmons at the 0:15 mark.

“What’s the point of it, you have no chance to win a title. If he wants to play for you this bad, why not just wait until he’s a free agent? Why am I giving stuff up for him now?”

De'Aaron Fox's future with Kings will be known by deadline

Only time will tell if the Sacramento Kings decide to move on from De'Aaron Fox by the trade deadline on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

The idea of Fox joining forces with league sensation Victor Wembanyama is intriguing. Not only would it give the Spurs an easy transition from veteran guard Chris Paul, but it would also elevate the team's ceiling in terms of playoff contention.

And he continues to play at an All-Star level. Fox is averaging 25.1 points, 6.2 assists, five rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 46.8% shooting from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc. He scored 20 or more points 33 times, putting up 19 points in the last nine games.

Sacramento has a 24-23 record so far, being 6-4 in their last 10 contests. They are 10th in the Western Conference, looking to return to the playoffs after their last appearance in 2023.

Whether they move on from Fox or not, the Kings will begin their February slate against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.