Anthony Edwards has been one of the most exciting players in the league for the past few years, and he is a part of the new generation that will take over the game. It won't be long until players like him will take the throne, as LeBron James' time in the league could be coming to an end soon. During his media availability on All-Star Weekend, Edwards was asked if he was going to shed a tear when James retires.

Am I going to shed a tear? I might cry a little bit,” Edwards said.

Another question was asked to Edwards on if he'd like to become the face of the league with James retiring.

“Man, them folks got Victor Wembanyama. That’s what they got going on. They got Wemby. They'll be all right,” Edwards said.

"They got [Victor] Wembanyama. They'll be aight." Anthony Edwards on becoming the future face of the league

It's obvious that Edwards does not want that title, because he was asked the same thing last year and pretty much gave the same answer. As for Wembanyama, it seems like he doesn't mind being the future face of the league.

“I definitely see it happening… Supply and demand. I'm here to supply,” Wembanyama said.

There will be several players who many could see as the future face of the league, and it includes guys such as Wembanyama, Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, and many more. As of now, Tatum should have the top spot because of the success that he's had over the course of his career, but Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't seem to be far off.

Wembanyama can make a case for himself if he continues to dominate and win at a high level, and it seems like he can reach that point sooner rather than later.

As for Edwards, he has the charisma to be the face of the league, but it doesn't look like he's interested in carrying that weight on his shoulders.