When Chris Paul joined the San Antonio Spurs over the summer he knew Gregg Popovich and his young teammates would rely on his experience. Two months into his first regular season in the Alamo City, Paul's mentorship has proven key for another Spurs coach. That's because Mitch Johnson is 38 years old, while Paul is 39.

“He's been doing this a lot longer than I have,” the Spurs acting head coach has said.

Johnson has taken the place of Popovich since the 75-year-old Hall of Famer suffered a mild stroke on November 2 prior to a Spurs game. Though Pop has indicated he'll return and though he's been in contact with his players and coaches, it's been Johnson's team for nearly two months. To an extent, it's been Paul's team as well.

Mitch Johnson's reliance on Chris Paul

Johnson has made no bones about how he views Paul. It's not the usual coach/player relationship.

“A lot of us have competed against him. We've all watched him and to be able to experience it first-hand is a privilege.”

Of course, the Stanford alum's admiration for CP3 is understandable, if not warranted. Johnson won't soon forget serving as Paul's head coach the night the 20-year veteran passed Jason Kidd for second on the NBA's All-Time assist list.

“We are witnessing greatness,” the sixth-year Spurs coach declared following that victory vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. “He's still doing it at a high, high level. We are grateful for that.”

Long known as a player who can make big plays in clutch moments, Paul hasn't disappointed in the Alamo City.

“I thought he was aggressive. I thought when the game was in the balance, he sought a moment to take a hold of it and take charge. He did that,” Johnson said following a November 21st victory vs. Utah Jazz.

He has shared similar sentiments several times in the 2024 portion of this season.

Paul issues “challenges” to Spurs

Perhaps another specific moment may encapsulate Paul's minute to minute impact on not only Johnson but on the Spurs as well. The future Hall-of-Famer was whistled for a foul in a game against the Sacramento Kings.

“When I went for the steal and pulled the basketball away, I didn't expect a foul call,” Paul said following that 116-96 San Antonio victory on November 11.

“I think he challenged it. I guess I officially had to, but yeah,” Johnson recalled about that play. “I think he did the second one also.”

“That's why I was so demonstrative, I was like, ‘I think I got that clean,'” Paul reasoned as he explained why he essentially forced the challenge. “It was crazy. I surprised myself.”

The Wake Forest alumnus has made sure to reciprocate the praise for his coaching partner. Following that same win against the Kings, Paul pointed to Johnson's words as the catalysts.

“Mitch gave us a great speech at halftime. Talked about us making sure that we remain confident. Told us that we were beating ourselves and just being sloppy with the turnovers.”

Popovich has indicated there will come a time, probably soon, in which he'll return to lead those halftime speeches. Until then, Johnson and his on and off the court assistant seem to have a rhythm working.