When Luke Kornet signed a four-year, $41 million contract in free agency, it was obvious he would serve a key role on the San Antonio Spurs. Though, with franchise pillar Victor Wembanyama manning the low post, it was unclear just how big of an impact the veteran center would have in The Alamo City. He is enjoying a career campaign, establishing himself as more than merely “Wemby's backup.” He showed the Houston Rockets a glimpse of what he can do during Tuesday night's in-state battle.

Kornet rolled to the rim, secured a De'Aaron Fox pass and then pulled the ball back for a powerful slam dunk. He extended the Spurs' lead to 13 in the final minute of the first quarter and quieted the Toyota Center crowd.

LUKE KORNET THROWS THE HAMMER DOWN 🔨

The Spurs boast one of the deeper rosters in the league, but because their core is so young, they benefit immensely from having a couple of former NBA champions like Harrison Barnes and Kornet on the roster. The latter was especially valuable while Wembanyama was nursing a calf strain, doing everything possible to help San Antonio stay near the top of the standings in a time of adversity.

Even with the French phenom healthy, Kornet remains one of the team's most important role players. He is averaging 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes per contest. Fans would certainly not call the 7-footer flashy, but as he demonstrated against Houston, the former Boston Celtics big man can throw it down when the opportunity presents itself.

Luke Kornet tallied four points, four boards, one assist and one block in the first half. The Spurs led Houston 70-60 at the break.