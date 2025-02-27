Chris Paul is on the last legs of his career, but he remains productive for the San Antonio Spurs. And while the Spurs' outlook for the rest of the season is grim following the season-ending injury to Victor Wembanyama, Paul is still out there trudging along, even making history during their 118-106 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

While Paul's overall production on the right was rather poor, putting up just four points and four assists, this should not take away from the fact that he is only one of two players in NBA history to have over 20,000 points and 10,000 assists for their career — joining LeBron James.

The Spurs guard, of course, is far from being the player that he once was; at 39 years of age, it's a miracle even that Paul is still able to play at such a high level. The track record of old small guards when it comes to aging isn't the most promising, after all.

It's such a missed opportunity for Paul, however, that this season is shaping up to be his second-consecutive missing the playoffs. His career is nearing its end, and yet he has spent the past two seasons playing for a team that will be missing the postseason. It's not quite clear how much gas Paul has left in the tank, but at the very least, he should still have a place coming off the bench of a contending team if that's the future he so desires.

What does the future have in store for Spurs veteran Chris Paul?

Chris Paul can do whatever he so pleases once the season is over; he can retire and have a Hall of Fame nod waiting for him, but he can go through another regular-season grind and try to compete for a championship — be it with the Spurs or another team.

Paul can still dictate tempo like no other guard, and he provides added value with his leadership and intangibles. The 40-year-old version of Paul could still have one last shot at competing for the ever-elusive Larry O'Brien trophy, so long as he remains healthy.