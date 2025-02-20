On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that superstar center Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. ESPN reported that the blood clot was discovered after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio from All-Star weekend in San Francisco, and thankfully, a full recovery is expected.

Now, more light is being shed on the initial symptoms Wembanyama experienced that led doctors to discover the blood clot.

“Victor Wembanyama had experienced low energy lately that was causing concern,” reported Sam Amick of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “When he still had low energy at All-Star weekend, and through his two-day vacation after it, the tests began that ultimately uncovered the deep vein thrombosis. The Spurs are very confident he'll be healthy and ready at the start of next season.”

Wembanyama was able to play over the weekend at the All-Star festivities in both the skill challenge and the All-Star game itself, marking the first of what figures to be many appearances in that game down the line.

A scary situation

Some NBA fans were reminded of the blood clot situation involving former Miami Heat star power forward Chris Bosh, which ultimately forced him to retire from basketball in the late 2010s. Thankfully, the initial indications are that Wembanyama's blood clot does not seem to be as severe, and that a full recovery is expected before the 2025-26 season, as Amick noted in his report.

Wembanyama had been having a career year for the Spurs, improving in virtually every category after what had already been a historically great rookie season a year ago. Wembanyama was the odds-on favorite to take home his first Defensive Player of the Year award this year, but unfortunately, missing the rest of the season means he will no longer be eligible for that award and others requiring a 65-game minimum.

The Spurs recently made a splashy move by acquiring De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings, and the hope is that Fox will be able to keep the team afloat throughout the rest of the regular season in the absence of their best player.

Still, the most important thing is Wembanyama's health, and the Spurs are understandably taking every precaution as the news unfolds.