De'Aaron Fox has been playing with a nagging injury on his dominant hand for virtually the entire season. The San Antonio Spurs knew about his injured left pinky when they dealt for him shortly before the NBA trade deadline. But when both the Spurs and Sacramento Kings granted Fox's wish of a trade, all sides decided the hurt finger could be dealt with after a potential run to the postseason.

Playoff expectations have been tamped down since the franchise announced that superstar phenom Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season. It's reasonable to ask if Fox could follow suit.

De'Aaron Fox details finger injury

Following a 125-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons a day after Wemby had been shut down because of blood clots in his right shoulder, Fox was questioned about his own injury.

When asked whether related action could be taken before the end of the season, the eight-year veteran's answer, though not definitive, may have said plenty.

“I don’t know.”

Had he been asked the same question two nights before or had Wembanyama not been ruled out, there's every reason to think Fox would've had a much different response.

It wasn't the only telling answer the 2023 All-Star gave related to the injury.

“I’m not playing with tape on my dominant hand for the rest of my career.”

De'Aaron Fox's attitude comes with perspective. He's been dealing with the bum finger since the fall.

“It's basically been the same the rest of the year. I've gone through a workout with taping it and the main problem is just the fact that if you throw me the ball, the first thing it's going to hit is the finger,” the Kentucky alum added. “That's the reason that I really do tape it. But, at some point, we're going to have to sit down and get it fixed.

It's a sense of urgency that may have developed over the last couple of days.

De'Aaron Fox was building a rapport with Victor Wembanyama

A 25-point per game scorer for the better part of the last five seasons, Fox gave the Spurs what they'd been missing since drafting Wemby in 2023.

A couple of games into his Spurs tenure, Fox outlined how he and the 21-year-old phenom were playing off each other.

“A lot of the way that I get guarded is a bigger wing, someone who's long, someone who's probably going to switch onto Vic.”

“It's definitely evolving,” Fox said then about his chemistry with Wembanyama. “Trying to develop that chemistry, trying to develop whatever type of two-man game. Obviously, we're not leaving guys out because if someone helps, I feel like both of us are able to make that type of pass.”

A true scorer and one of the game's top playmakers, De'Aaron Fox was excited about teaming with the generational prospect.

“It's a learning process,” the 27-year-old said prior to the All-Star break. “We haven't even had a true practice yet because we've been on the road. We're continuing to learn, especially as a team.”

That learning process has paused due to Wemby's diagnosis. Whether one is coming soon for Fox remains to be seen.