How big was Devin Vassell's night in a Spurs win vs. the Brooklyn Nets? Only LeBron James has enjoyed a similar game in the annals of NBA history. With a career-highs in points (37) and three-pointers (8), the former Florida State Seminole also tied personal bests with four steals and 14 field goals.

It's a career night that featured these stats: 35+ pts., 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 3+ steals, 5+ 3s and 70+ field goal %. The “King” is the league's only other player to reach those numbers in a single game.

Vassell notched 30 points through three quarters vs. the Nets. He re-entered the game with 8:05 remaining.

ClutchPoints asked him if he was aware that at that moment he was seven points away from setting a new personal NBA high.

“I was just looking at the score,” Vassell said. “We were up, like 25, and then the next thing you know, we were only up 17. It was one of those where you know you have the lead, but how quick the NBA can flip. I just wanted to get that lead back going so we could win this game. They were looking for me, so I was gonna keep shooting for sure.”

For Vassell, it's welcome production as he works back from his worst stretch of the season.

Devin Vassell cites confidence in improved play for Spurs

The fifth-year Spur preceded his career high with 15 points vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and 20 at the Memphis Grizzlies to begin March. They were more in line with where's been for most of his time as a Spur. Last season, he averaged a career high 19.5 points and for his career he's scored 13.9 per contest.

But from mid-to-late February, Vassell endured games in which he scored seven, eight, six, five and nine points over a seven-game span.

“It's just a matter of time. Just got to stay confident. I think that's the biggest thing. Whenever I start missing shots, I might get in my own head,” Vassell admitted.

For the better part of the last three seasons, the 24-year-old has served as the Spurs second leading scorer. With De'Aaron Fox now in the mix, Vassell ranks third in the hierarchy. Through his first four full NBA seasons, the 6-foot-5 guard improved his scoring every year. An integral part of the organization since his second season, which saw him increase his scoring average to 12.3 from 5.5 as a rookie, Vassell has always had the green light for these Spurs.

ClutchPoints asked him if he knew in the moment that a late three-pointer he took vs. the Nets would put the exclamation point on a career night.

“Yeah, for sure,” Vassell said. “They definitely wanted me to get that and I wanted to get it personally myself. But I wasn't going to force it neither. Once I didn't make the last two, it's like it's alright as long as we win this game, I'm fine with that. And that's what happened.”

Vassell's previous career-high came last season on the same day the Spurs broke a franchise record 18-game losing streak. He scored 36 that night vs. a Los Angeles Lakers team led by Lebron James. It turns out it wouldn't mark the last time a career night for Vassell would coincide with James.