For as great as Chris Paul is for the San Antonio Spurs, father time might be catching up to him. Although he's been a major veteran presence for the team, the point guard is in his 20th season.

Even though Paul turned back the clock for the Spurs against the Boston Celtics, his age might be a factor. For instance, NBA on ESPN insider Brian Windhorst explained what the veteran can do.

"He's got all the options on the table… I think he could go coach in the league next year… But knowing Chris Paul, he's gonna want to be out on that court." Brian Windhorst on CP3's future 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/q8s1CyOBb1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He's got all the options on the table,” Windhorst said. “I think he could go coach in the league next year… But knowing Chris Paul, he's gonna want to be out on that court.”

Windhorst said it beautifully. Although his playing days might be over, Paul won't want it to be. Even if it is, many have suggested that he get into coaching.

His acumen and IQ for the game are unmatched. Throughout his career, Paul has been regarded as one of the best playmakers of his generation.

The statistics back up this claim, as well as his impact. Every team that he has been on has had quite the turnaround. He helped the Los Angeles Clippers get back into relevancy.

Furthermore, he helped Devin Booker turn into a superstar and helped the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.

This could be Chris Paul's last season with Spurs

Despite Paul changing his retirement plans, no one truly knows what can happen. His numbers have been down since leaving the Suns. However, his impact remains the same.

He has this IQ and acumen that others don't have. As a result, he is still is a feared presence on the court, even with his age. For instance, he can bait defenders into fouls, and knows practically every rule.

Most notably, he helped the Oklahoma City Thunder go into overtime because someone's jersey was untucked. That resulted in a delay of game violation that gave the Thunder another chance to score.

That is only a microcosm of the impact Paul has on the game. With whatever his decision is, many will, and have appreciated his career.

Paul brought the floor general back to the NBA and showed that he's one of the greatest point guards of all time. His consistency, longevity, and his feistiness are all praised.

Every team he has been to has improved because of Paul. Regardless of what happens, the Spurs will enjoy every moment they have with their extra coach on the hardwood.