The 2025 NBA Trade Deadline will go down in the record books as one of the most shockingly entertaining weeks in league history. Amid the swirling rumors, ClutchPoints got a moment with Mitchell Johnson after the San Antonio Spurs made the move for De'Aaron Fox. The interim head coach shed some light on how the position has adapted and expanded since Chris Paul was drafted.

Specifically, Johnson noted a shift from rigid positional definitions to a more fluid, skill-based approach in today's NBA game.

“Point guard, like every position, has evolved quite a bit since (Chris Paul) entered the league,” Johnson said. “Positions are a very fluid idea these days, whether it's a style of play from a team or just a skill set from individual players. The game has just kind of morphed into skills and versatility, multiple skill sets complimenting and playing off each other. The guys you named (Paul and De'Aaron Fox) obviously have a whole lot of skills. The versatility and room to grow in being creative will be at the forefront (of the new era).”

Expand Tweet

When Chris Paul entered the NBA, he was known for his exceptional court vision, passing ability, and tempo control, setting a new standard for what was expected from point guards. Paul, often referred to as “The Point God,” redefined leadership on the court, emphasizing not just playmaking but also scoring, defense, and overall game management. Johnson is applying those notes to a different assignment with a newly acquired fleet-footed Fox in tow.

However, Johnson has been readjusting since taking over the lead chair in Gregg Popovich's absence. The Spurs are going with a committee approach for the most part but someone had to take over the huddle and give locker room speeches.

“I think just trying to make sure I allocate my energy, my voice in places. That has had to change a little bit in the role but for the most part, we do it as a group,” Johnson shared. “The program, the goals, and the process in the way we do things have not changed. It is just as much me trying to understand how to be efficient and maximize myself. I also rely on the staff to do a lot.”

The Spurs (21-26) will need Chris Paul and De'Aaron Fox to do some heavy lifting to support Victor Wembanyama‘s postseason pursuit. San Antonio needs a few more wins to even qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament. Thankfully, Johnson would have a huge point-guard advantage in any elimination situation.