The San Antonio Spurs are off to a hot start in their first three games of the 2025-26 campaign. Victor Wembanyama has been lights out, as he's led his team to a 3-0 record to begin the season. His play has been so well that he's doing something nobody has ever seen in league history.

Through three games played so far, the 21-year-old center has already recorded 100 points and 18 blocks. Not a single player in NBA history has ever recorded that many points and blocks in the first three games of a season, according to the “All NBA Podcast,” hosted by Adam Mares and Timothy Legler.

“History for Victor Wembanyama. He had 31 points and 6 blocks in the Spurs' win over the Nets. He now has 100 points and 18 blocks in the first three games of the season, something no other player has ever done. One of one.”

Four other players have accomplished a similar feat in a three-game stretch, but not in the opening three games of a season. Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson are the only players outside of Wembanyama to record 100 points and 18 blocks in a three-game span.

“The only players to score 100+ points and tally 18+ blocks over a three-game span in NBA history: Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon (x4), David Robinson (x4), and Victor Wembanyama.”

So far this year, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 34.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.0 blocks (leads NBA), and 1.0 steals per game. He's also shooting 63.6% from the field and 20.0% from beyond the three-point line. Victor Wembanyama is putting up MVP-like stats right now and will have the chance to continue his wild pace on Monday when the Spurs take on the Toronto Raptors.