After nearly three decades on the sidelines, Gregg Popovich has stepped down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, marking the end of one of the most storied tenures in NBA history. According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Popovich’s decision was primarily driven by health concerns and the physical toll of the NBA coaching grind, particularly in the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in November.

Charania reported Friday that while Popovich had initially hoped to continue coaching, he ultimately concluded that returning to the bench full-time would be too demanding.

“As much as Gregg Popovich wanted to continue to coach and to coach again… I’m told he had reached a conclusion that it was just going to be too tasking of an NBA grind to return as head coach on the sideline,” Charania said. “Particularly after he had that stroke in November and he has been recovering, doing much better, but it’s different coaching on a day-to-day basis dealing with the burden and stress that comes with that than just living the day-to-day life as a human being.”

Gregg Popovich’s coaching era ends after 29 seasons, but his leadership will continue in Spurs front office

Popovich, 76, informed players past and present of his decision within the last 24 hours. The move officially closes a 29-year run that included five NBA championships, 22 consecutive playoff appearances, and a league-record 1,422 regular-season wins. He had served as head coach since 1996 and became synonymous with the Spurs' culture of discipline, selflessness, and sustained success.

While Popovich will no longer be on the bench, he is not stepping away from the franchise entirely. Charania added that the longtime coach will remain deeply involved in the organization as president of basketball operations and has already been working closely with staff to prepare for the transition.

“On the other hand, it is the start of another era,” Charania said. “And I’m told that Gregg Popovich will continue to be a vital part of the Spurs’ day-to-day operations. He’s even been in the facility over the last several days preparing with staff for the Mitch Johnson-era. But this is clearly a massive change for the NBA to not have Gregg Popovich as a head coach ever again.”

The Spurs have named Mitch Johnson, who served as interim head coach after Popovich's health scare last fall, as the permanent head coach moving forward. Johnson led the team to a 31-45 record while Popovich focused on recovery.

Popovich's departure from coaching signals a turning point for the Spurs, who are in the midst of a rebuild centered around rising star Victor Wembanyama. As the organization looks toward the future, Popovich’s influence will remain a guiding force — albeit from a new position in the front office.