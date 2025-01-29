Combine reports that the Sacramento Kings are open to trading superstar De'Aaron Fox and that they'll hear offers with the belief that he's zeroed in on a preferred destination, and the San Antonio Spurs have reemerged in related buzz. With Victor Wembanyama in place and given all the Spurs assets, it stands to reason.

Despite the cloud of Fox's looming free agency, the Spurs should find a way to make the trade.

While debate will rage, especially within Silver and Black fans, there are several reasons as to why the Spurs should pull the trigger.

De'Aaron Fox fits the Spurs

As Wembanyama continues to grow into the generational player the basketball world expects, it shouldn't be overlooked in this context that he's not there yet.

21 years old for less than a month, the 7-foot-5 center is honing specific aspects of his game. While he's shooting at a high clip and is already the NBA's best shot-blocker, parts of his offense have a ways to go. Wemby struggles with positioning on the low block, he's not nearly as comfortable when he has to put the ball on the floor and he doesn't get to his favorite spots as often as he could.

No other Spur is prolific at creating for himself or others either. Devin Vassell has improved in the area, but isn't elite. Stephon Castle has tons of upside, but right now he's a 20-year-old rookie.

Hello De'Aaron Fox.

The Kings leading scorer is quick, has a fantastic first step and can change gears in a heartbeat. He can finish above the rim but can also pass, averaging more than six assists per game. He likes to get up and down and can run the pick and roll.

In short, he'd make a beautiful partner for Wembanyama and would fill Spurs deficiencies.

The Spurs can offer a better deal than anyone else

San Antonio has four first round picks in the next draft, including their own and another that's totally unprotected. They have two first round picks, neither protected, in both 2026 and '27. Of their two 2028 first round picks, one of them (the Boston Celtics' original selection) is protected by just the first overall choice. In addition to their first-rounder in 2029, they own three first round picks in both 2030 and 2031. They also have a bevy of second round selections during that stretch as well.

Got all of that?

The Spurs do.

Throw in a solid player like double-digit scorer like Keldon Johnson and/or other young pieces and the Spurs have no equals in what they can dangle.

Spurs can't bank on better to use assets

Fox's pending free agency in 2026 is reason for pause. The Spurs shouldn't let it stop them.

A trade now puts the franchise in position to not only make a playoff push this season, but, perhaps win a series or two. As it stands now, they're in the play-in picture. With Fox in the fold, San Antonio would then enter this off-season in position to offer free agents the chance to play next to Wemby and a 27-year-old Fox. Bolstering the roster and the wins that would come as a result would then go a long way in locking in the former Kentucky star to a contract.

At some point, the Spurs have to use the draft picks they've accrued. If Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Devin Booker ever become available, it's good to know they've got the ammo to make a move.

Those are big “ifs”.

De'Aaron Fox doesn't appear to be.