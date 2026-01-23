The Toronto Raptors might finally get a key piece of their rotation back tonight as the team continues its Western Conference road trip. Guard RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the last seven games with a left ankle sprain.

Barrett originally tweaked the ankle during a January 9 loss to the Boston Celtics and has remained on the shelf since then. While the availability of Barrett remains a game-time decision, the Raptors have kept the wheels turning in his absence. Toronto enters tonight’s contest at the Moda Center following a decisive 122-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

In that win, Scottie Barnes continued his All-Star caliber campaign by dropping 23 points to go with eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Forward Brandon Ingram also added 23 points, matching Barnes for the team lead as the Raptors outscored the Kings 43-21 in a dominant third quarter.

The Raptors have leaned heavily on their depth lately, with Sandro Mamukelashvili contributing a massive 22 points and nine rebounds against Sacramento. Immanuel Quickley also orchestrated the offense effectively, chipping in 18 points and eight assists.

However, getting Barrett back would provide a significant boost. Before the injury, the 25-year-old was averaging 19.6 points per game and acting as a vital secondary playmaker for the offense.

The matchup against the Trail Blazers will not be a cakewalk. Portland comes in hot on a four-game winning streak, led by Deni Avdija, who is averaging 26 points this season.

With Toronto sitting at 27-19 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, every win counts to maintain pace with the leaders. If Barrett can suit up, it simplifies the rotation for the coaching staff. Whether he plays or not, Toronto looks to extend its winning streak to three games.