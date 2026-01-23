The Washington Wizards are attempting to earn their 11th win of the season on Thursday in a contest against the Denver Nuggets. Early on in the game, Alex Sarr somehow managed to record a bucket and what appears to be the most improbable shot you may ever see.

Early in the first quarter, the 20-year-old center got the ball near the three-point line at the top of the key. He then turned and drove to the hoop. However, Sarr seemed to attempt a pass to the corner to Khris Middleton, but it got tipped straight up in the air, and the ball fell through the hoop for two points.

Alex Sarr somehow made this bucket 😳pic.twitter.com/lnHtmMzbcR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2026

Article Continues Below

That might be the definition of a circus shot. Especially considering Sarr was seemingly trying to pass the ball away, and a defender forced the ball to pop up straight into the air. But considering how the Wizards' season is going, Washington could use all of the luck it can get.

The organization is just 10-32 on the season, pending the results of Thursday's game against the Nuggets. Washington is ranked 14th in the Eastern Conference and seems to be nearly out of the playoff race already.

On the bright side, the roster is filled with young talent, but they need time to develop. Additionally, the front office owns several high-value draft picks for the future. So, if the Wizards make the right decisions, we could see this team become competitive once again. Teams like the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder followed a similar path before becoming the No. 1 seeds in each conference.