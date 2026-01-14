The Washington Wizards recently made headlines by acquiring All-Star point guard Trae Young. The Wizards got him for the relatively low price of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, and will hope that Young will be able to provide the floor general they've been desperately searching for since John Wall left town.

Unfortunately, Washington fans will have to wait quite a bit for Young to make his debut with the team, per a recent report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

“New Washington Wizards star Trae Young is still recovering from MCL and quad injuries on the same leg and will be re-evaluated after the mid-February All-Star break, sources tell ESPN. The Wizards are taking a cautious approach with the injuries to their new trade acquisition,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Some have speculated that the Wizards would be extra careful with Young this season, not only to preserve his health in the long-term, but also because if Washington's pick ends up outside the top 8 in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, it will go to the New York Knicks, meaning the team is heavily incentivized to keep the winning to a minimum this year.

Still, once Young is in the lineup, he should be able to help some of the young players on the Wizards develop their talent and turn the team into a competitive squad sooner rather than later.

The Wizards will next take the floor on Wednesday evening on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue their road trip.