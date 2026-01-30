Washington Wizards' Trae Young represented the district by wearing a John Wall jersey on the retired guard's special night during Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. As Young continues his recovery from an MCL injury, he's embraced the Wizards' culture. From helping out the younger players to giving tips from the sidelines during games, Trae looks happy with his new team.

Young paid homage to Wall by wearing his jersey on the Wizards' special day, where the team honored the five-time All-Star at Capital One Arena.

Trae Young rocking a John Wall jersey on John Wall celebration night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nBxO6diAwR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2026

The Wizards gave out commemorative John Wall bobbleheads to fans in attendance. Wall averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals across nine seasons with the Wizards.

Tre Johnson gives Trae Young ‘COY' shoutout

Veteran guard Trae Young makes his presence felt with the Wizards ahead of his debut. From watching the former Hawks All-Star growing up to Young becoming his teammate, Wizards rookie Tre Johnson made a quick connection.

A reporter asked Johnson how Young's influence helped him develop into the NBA rookie he is today, per ClutchPoints' Joshua Valdez.

“Great passer. Great IQ of the game, especially seeing it from a different lens now not being on the court, you can actually see the whole floor, I would say.” Johnson said. “Just giving bits and pieces to guys as you’re coming out or during timeouts. I feel like just listening and paying attention, ‘cause most of the stuff he’s talking about, the next play it’ll be open or kind of happen. It’s like having another coach on the side.”

I asked Tre Johnson what he’s learned from watching Trae Young over the years and from being around him since the trade (thread): “Great passer. Great IQ of the game, especially seeing it from a different lens now not being on the court, you can actually see the whole floor…” pic.twitter.com/9LIafKJFbt — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) January 23, 2026

Johnson scored a season-high 26 points in last week's 119-115 loss to the Hornets.