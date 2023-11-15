NBA2K has just released a new Majestic set to MyTeam. Lebron James headlines the epic set that will continue to release content in MyTeam.

NBA2K24 has launched yet another new set into MyTeam. This one could be their most exciting drop yet.

Majestic starts now 👑 💎 King James is available right now as a Special Insert in the Pack Market! Plus, earn 5 Majestic cards via Agendas or pick them up from the Player & Pack Markets pic.twitter.com/pX0UUGvmya — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 15, 2023

This new set is called Majestic, and what better way to drop Majestic cards than headlining the set with King James himself? LeBron James is of course one of MyTeam's most dominant players. A 94 overall diamond LeBron James card is perhaps the best player MyTeam has released so far. LeBron is available through the pack market right now.

Other players within this set aren't as exciting, but a few are worth noting. A 90 overall amythest John Havlicek is currently the second-best card in the set. Don't sleep on the late great Celtics legend. He was a personal favorite of mine back in 2K15. He's a fantastic defender, shooter, and rebounder for his size. An 87 TJ Warren is also available. The former Pacers forward had a fantastic stretch in the NBA's bubble, so expect him to be a pretty good scorer. Other players included at the moment are Vin Baker, Tristan Thompson, and Darrell Armstrong.

The Majestic: King James set will include twelve player cards, ten of which are earnable through agendas, or the player and pack market. Lebron himself is currently only available through packs, but his collection can be completed on Wednesday, November 22nd when the final diamond player of the set is introduced. The Majestic event will consist of four drops over the next week. Here's the timeline

Wednesday, November 15th: The five cards listed above are available through agendas and the player market

Friday, November 17th: The first diamond player card of the Majestic set is revealed

Monday, November 20th: The next five earnable player cards are available through agendas and the player market

Wednesday, November 22nd: The final diamond player card of the Majestic set is revealed

To complete the set and earn diamond LeBron James, players will have to be patient as new content is dropped. It's nice that NBA2K is taking its time with this MyTeam event. It allows players to work their way through games to earn players, rather than simply buy packs the entire way. Regardless, a new diamond Lebron card is something MyTeam players should be excited about.

