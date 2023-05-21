“You can pay for school but you can’t buy class” – Jay-Z. Some people know how to dress and others can put it on with relative ease. Stepping onto the NBA court has become a fashion statement in itself. The tunnel has evolved into a runway where players showcase their impeccable style. From the iconic to the outrageous, players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook have made headlines with their jaw-dropping outfits. It’s not just about the game anymore, but also about the “tunnel fit” culture. Every player aims to stand out and make a fashion statement as they enter the stadium. With sponsorships and stylists involved, fashion competition is fierce, and nailing your outfit is crucial.

Interestingly, some players are more renowned for their fashion sense than their basketball skills, but it’s okay if they make the list. Let’s dive into the most stylish players in the NBA, ranked.

5. D’Angelo Russell

Guess who made a stylish appearance at Milan Fashion Week? If you guessed D’Angelo Russell, you’re absolutely right. Fashion week invites are reserved for the elite, and D’Angelo has proven himself as a true fashion connoisseur with his unique and signature outfits.

With a penchant for cut-and-sew designs and a preference for Japanese brands like Visvim, Russell’s style exudes understated elegance. While he may not opt for flashy ensembles, his fashion choices are just as noteworthy as any other fashion-forward individual on the list.

While it may seem that dating supermodel Winnie Harlow has influenced Kyle Kuzma’s sense of style, the truth is he has been experimenting with bold fashion choices since his early days in the league. As a forward for the Washington Wizards, Kuzma’s outfits may not always hit the mark, but when they do, they are truly exceptional.

Despite his occasional fashion misses, Kuzma deserves recognition for his fearless approach to fashion and his willingness to explore new silhouettes. While some of his daring looks may have garnered attention for the wrong reasons, his commitment to pushing boundaries should be applauded.

3. Russell Westbrook

No one can talk about NBA fashion without mentioning Russell Westbrook. He has been the trailblazer in the league, setting the stage for other players to follow. Westbrook’s fearless approach to fashion knows no bounds, as he confidently embraces bold colors, unconventional silhouettes, and even goes bare-chested at times. While his performance on the court may have fluctuated this year, his fashion game remains strong.

Westbrook’s fashion transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. He has always had a keen eye for style, but in recent times, he has truly found his stride. His unique fashion choices have captivated the NBA world, and we can’t help but admire his daring and boundary-pushing attitude.

2. Jordan Clarkson

When it comes to NBA tunnel fashion, Jordan Clarkson reigns as one of the kings. His unique and expressive style sets him apart, as he fearlessly experiments with a range of looks, from baggy grunge to rocking Thom Browne skirts. Throughout the NBA season, Clarkson remains a captivating figure to watch, constantly pushing the boundaries with his fashion choices.

One notable aspect of Clarkson’s style is his ability to make oversized clothing work effortlessly on his NBA player’s frame. His knack for pulling off unconventional fits is truly commendable and adds to his fashion prowess.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, also known as SGA, continues to impress with his impeccable fashion choices. He possesses a deep understanding of proportions and effortlessly showcases his sense of style.

With a sleek and refined approach, SGA fearlessly takes on bold fashion statements. As one of the young players influenced by Westbrook’s fashion trailblazing, Gilgeous-Alexander consistently delivers stunning looks that defy expectations. Whether gracing the Met Gala or making appearances during NYFW, he has become a fixture in the fashion scene, effortlessly adapting to various styles. Undoubtedly, he claims the top spot among NBA fashion icons. Below you can see his sheer brilliance in his Met Gala outfit from this year.

Had this been a few years ago, Westbrook would have easily been in the number-one spot. SGA looks like he’ll be at the top for a while now. Kuzma doesn’t seem like he’ll remain that low forever, as his style continues to improve as he consistently tries to push the envelope and impress his model girlfriend.