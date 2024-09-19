ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NC State continues its season in Week 4 when they take on Clemson. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an NC State-Clemson prediction and pick.

The ACC's spotlight shines brightly on Death Valley this Saturday as undefeated NC State (2-1) faces its biggest test of the season against Clemson (1-1). The Tigers, looking to reassert their conference dominance, will rely on their potent offense to overcome the Wolfpack's stingy defense. NC State's disciplined play and knack for forcing turnovers will be crucial to keeping the game close. The battle between Clemson's explosive attack and NC State's resilient defense will likely decide the outcome. Buckle up for a thrilling ACC showdown.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: NC State-Clemson Odds

NC State: +20.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +980

Clemson: -20.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

NC State could pull off the upset against Clemson on the road this Saturday:

The Wolfpack defense matches up well against Clemson's offense. NC State's aggressive 3-3-5 scheme, led by coordinator Tony Gibson, has given the Tigers fits in recent years. Last season, they held Clemson to just 17 points in Raleigh. With another year of experience, this unit could frustrate Cade Klubnik and disrupt the Tigers' rhythm.

NC State's offense may have found a spark in freshman quarterback CJ Bailey. While making his first road start is daunting, Bailey showed poise in leading a second-half comeback against Louisiana Tech last week. His mobility adds a dimension that could challenge Clemson's defense[2].

The Wolfpack have recent success against Clemson, winning two of their last three meetings. This confidence boost cannot be underestimated, especially for a team entering as heavy underdogs.

Clemson has shown vulnerability this season, getting blown out by Georgia in their opener. The Tigers may still be finding their identity under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has proven he can prepare his team for big games. With two weeks to gameplan, expect some creative wrinkles to keep Clemson off balance.

While Clemson remains the favorite, NC State has the ingredients for an upset: a stingy defense, a dynamic young quarterback, recent success in the matchup, and excellent coaching. In the unpredictable world of college football, don't be surprised if the Wolfpack shocked Death Valley and came away with a statement victory.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson will emerge victorious against NC State at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Clemson's home-field advantage at “Death Valley” cannot be overstated. The Tigers boast an impressive record at home, and the raucous crowd will make life difficult for NC State's freshman quarterback CJ Bailey in his first road start.

Clemson's offense, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, seems to have found its rhythm after a slow start to the season. In their last outing against Appalachian State, the Tigers put up a staggering 66 points, with Klubnik throwing for 378 yards and five touchdowns. This offensive firepower will be difficult for NC State's defense to contain.

Defensively, Clemson has the talent to stifle NC State's struggling offense. The Wolfpack have been inconsistent this season, particularly in their 51-10 loss to Tennessee. With Bailey making his first start in a hostile environment, Clemson's defense, featuring standouts like linebacker Wade Woodaz and defensive linemen Peter Woods and Stephiylan Green, should be able to generate pressure and force turnovers.

Additionally, Clemson is coming off a bye week, giving them extra time to prepare and heal any minor injuries. This rest advantage could prove crucial in the later stages of the game.

The Tigers have a score to settle after losing to NC State last season. With revenge on their minds and a more polished offense under new coordinator Garrett Riley, Clemson appears poised to reassert its dominance in the ACC.

Given these factors, expect Clemson to control the game on both sides of the ball and secure a convincing victory at home against NC State.

Final NC State-Clemson Prediction & Pick

While Clemson enters as heavy favorites, NC State's stingy defense could keep this game closer than expected. The Wolfpack's 3-3-5 scheme has given Clemson trouble in recent years, holding them to just 17 points last season. Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey faces a daunting task in his first road start, but his mobility could create some opportunities against Clemson's aggressive defense.

The Tigers' offense has been inconsistent, struggling against Georgia but exploding versus Appalachian State. NC State's defense should provide a stiffer test than App State. Ultimately, Clemson's talent advantage and home-field edge will likely lead to a win, but covering a 20.5-point spread may prove challenging. Take NC State to keep it within three touchdowns

Final NC State-Clemson Prediction & Pick: NC State +20.5 (-120), Under 44.5 (-115)