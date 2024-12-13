ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NC State has been solid this year, but this is a big game to prove how good they are this year. Kansas has been great this year but needs to bounce back after losing two straight before this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an NC State-Kansas prediction and pick.

NC State is 7-3 entering this game, with their only notable win coming against Florida State. Then, they lost to Purdue, BYU, and Texas. Marcus Hill and Jayden Taylor are the two best players on offense, and they need a lot from them in this game. The Wolfpack have struggled against the better teams on their schedule, and this is a massive test on the road against Kansas. They are the best team the Wolfpack have played this year.

Kansas is 7-2 this season, with big wins against North Carolina, Michigan State, and Duke. Then, they suffered two straight losses to Creighton and Missouri. Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo have been the best Jayhawks on offense. Dajuan Harris Jr. is also the engine that makes this team go at point guard. Kansas needs to get back on track, and they have a great opportunity in this game.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State's offense has been inconsistent and has struggled this season. They score 74.7 points per game, have a 46.6% field goal percentage, and a 31% three-point shooting percentage. Three Wolfpack players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Marcus Hill leading at 13 points per game. Michael O'Connell also leads the team in assists at 4.2 per game. The Wolfpack have the talent to be better than they are on offense. This is an interesting matchup because NC State has had many issues on offense, and it does not get much better against a Kansas team that has been elite on defense to start the year.

The Wolfpack's defense has been great this year. They allow 65.4 points per game, 41.1% from the field, and 27% from behind the arc. Down low, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield leads in rebounds at 5.6 per game. Then, two players average at least one block, with Ben Middlebrooks leading at 1.6. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Jayden Taylor leading at 1.4. The defense is key for the Wolfpack to compete in this game on the road in Allen Fieldhouse. This feels like an avalanche might be coming because the Jayhawks don't play well on offense, but it might not matter if the Kansas home environment spooks the Wolfpack, like almost any other team in college basketball.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas' offense has been inconsistent this year. They score 78.8 points per game, have a 49.1% field goal percentage, and a 34.6% three-point shooting percentage. Three Jayhawks are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Hunter Dickinson leading the team with 15 points per game. Then, Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris Jr. are next with 10.9 points and 10.7 points, respectively. Harris is also the team leader in assists at 5.9 per game. The Jayhawks are ranked 10th in the country for a reason. They have talent all over this team, and they have the ability to score easily. NC State might be in for a long game if Kansas gets back on track.

Kansas' defense has been great this year. They allow 68.1 points per game, 40.5% from the field, and 30.6% from behind the arc. Hunter Dickinson has been a beast down low, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game. Then, he also leads the team in blocks with 1.4 per game as one of two players averaging one block per game. Finally, two players average at least one steal per game, with Dajuan Harris Jr. leading the team with 1.8. The Jayhawks are an elite defensive team and can shut down this Wolfpack offense that is already struggling. If Kansas can shut down this NC State team, then Kansas will overwhelm the Wolfpack and win convincingly in this game.

Final NC State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

NC State has proven to play defense well, but Kansas is the better defensive team and, overall, the more talented team. Kansas should be able to get back on track on offense in this game. Kansas is also at home, and Allen Fieldhouse is among the hardest places to play in college basketball. In this game, Kansas should get back on track, win, and cover at home.

Final NC State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -13.5 (-120)