ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with NC State-North Carolina predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch NC State-North Carolina.

The biggest rivalry game on Saturday is not NC State versus North Carolina, but this in-state clash will be spicy and memorable. We can confidently say that even before kickoff in Chapel Hill.

This game will be the final regular-season game Mack Brown coaches at North Carolina. He was fired by the school this week. It's unfortunate that an announcement could not have waited until after this game, but with the transfer portal opening soon, athletes need to know who is coaching the team next season. It is the nature of the business in modern times. Brown will try to win one last rivalry game, and his players will try to give him one more memory to cherish in a distinguished career.

Mack Brown is currently one of three active coaches to own a college football national championship. When he officially steps down, only Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Kirby Smart of Georgia will remain as active national championship coaches, since Nick Saban retired and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan went to the NFL. Ed Orgeron of LSU is no longer a head coach. Auburn's Gene Chizik (2010) is no longer a head coach. Brown's 2005 national title at Texas kept him on the short list, but now that list of three will shrink to two.

Even though Brown never won a national title at North Carolina, he significantly improved the program twice. Remember: He made the Orange Bowl at UNC a few years ago. He had some really good teams. He did endure some disappointing seasons when he had high-end talent, but he did improve over previous coach Larry Fedora.

Brown was even better in the 1990s. He made North Carolina a top-10 program which, at its height, battled Bobby Bowden's dynastic Florida State Seminoles for ACC championships. Brown's work at North Carolina and Texas gives him an impressive body of work over more than 30 years. He will be remembered as a brilliant recruiter who consistently raised the floor at the programs he coached. Being successful for close a third of a century is a tremendous legacy to leave behind. Now we get to find out if Mack Brown can end his career on a sweet note in a rivalry game.

NC State-North Carolina Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. NC State won, 39-20.

Overall Series: North Carolina leads the all-time series, 68-39-6.

Here are the NC State-North Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: NC State-North Carolina Odds

NC State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

North Carolina: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 55.5 (-112)

Under: 55.5 (-108)

How to Watch NC State vs North Carolina

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolfpack have won the vast majority of games in this series in recent years. They pounded the Tar Heels by 19 points last year. Dave Doeren has outcoached Mack Brown most of the time. State is getting more than a field goal in a game which might be decided in the final 30 seconds. It's good to lean to the underdog for the spread pick here.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Win one for the Mack. That's the rallying cry for the Tar Heels, who won't need any motivational speeches. They will go wild in this game and could run away with it.

Final NC State-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

The lean is to State, but the larger reality is that this game could go in any direction. You should probably just enjoy it instead of betting on it.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final NC State-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: NC State +3.5