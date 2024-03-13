The No.6-seed Syracuse Orange had to await the winner of NC State and Louisville on Tuesday, as they were a part of the teams that got a bye to the second round. The winner of this game will go on to face No.2-seed Duke on Thursday night. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an NC State-Syracuse prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
NC State beat the only team in the ACC with worse form than them in the opening round. The Wolfpack weren't playing optimal basketball heading into the tournament, losing seven of their last nine games. Their rough stretch caused them to fall into the bottom six of the conference and have to play a first-round game. Lucky for them, they faced Louisville who had lost seven straight. The Wolfpack won't have as easy of a time against the Orange, who have beaten them twice this season and seven times in a row.
Syracuse ended the season on a hot streak, winning four of their last five games and climbing to sixth in the conference standings. The victory made a big difference in getting them the bye through the first round, as three teams behind them were within a game. The Orange grabbed important wins over Virginia Tech and NC State to keep those teams at bay. Judah Mintz is the team's leading scorer, averaging 18.7 points per game. JJ Starling and Chris Bell round out the top three, averaging double-digits in points.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: NC State-Syracuse Odds
NC State: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +104
Syracuse: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -125
Over: 152.5 (-110)
Under: 152.5 (-110)
How to Watch NC State vs. Syracuse
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Syracuse has been able to win games lately, but their defense will be a question mark for however long their season continues. The Orange are amongst the worst defenses in the nation, allowing 75.4 points per game, and allowing opponents to shoot 45.9% from the floor.
They allowed NC State to score 83 points against them in an 87-83 victory this season. The Wolfpack were a seven-point favorite in that game, but with Syracuse's recent form, you can get NC State at a better number here.
Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win
Syracuse's offense is rounding into form at the right time, scoring 80+ points in five of their last seven games. This is above their season average, as they were the 94th-best team in the nation all season, averaging 76.7 points per game. NC State's defense will struggle to keep up with Syracuse's new-found offense, as they ranked 209th in the country, allowing 72.8 points per game.
Syracuse swept the season series against NC State, covering the spread in both games. Syracuse was an underdog in both games, but their recent play has changed the oddsmaker's opinion on the matchup. That won't matter here, as NC State shouldn't be able to compete with the Orange on a neutral court. NC State has been playing their worst basketball of the season, losing seven of their last nine games. NC State's defense was a big reason Syracuse seemed to unlock their offense, as the Orange scored 87 points against them on the road.
Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick
Syracuse had a small scare against the Wolfpack on March 2nd when they won by four points as seven-point favorites. However, that was on the road and at the beginning of their hot stretch of play. The Orange will now face NC State on a neutral court and have an opportunity to beat them all three times this season. The Wolfpack won't go down without a fight, but playing back-to-back games against a quick and fresh Syracuse offense may spell trouble for NC State.
