Published November 26, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The NC State Wolfpack walked into their rivalry game against the University of North Carolina (UNC) as underdogs. When the dust settled Friday night, you could only call NC State one thing: victors.

The Wolfpack defeated the Tar Heels 30-27 in double overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. It’s the eighth victory of the season for NC State, and a much-needed one after losing to Louisville last week.

NC State emphatically celebrated their victory following the game. Wolfpack players took their school’s flag, ran to the UNC midfield logo, and planted the NC State flag on the UNC logo.

NC State stormed out to a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. They were up 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but a touchdown run by UNC quarterback Drake Maye leveled the game.

The Wolfpack regained the lead when quarterback Ben Finley found wide receiver Devin Carter for a touchdown. Carter finished the game on six catches for 130 yards.

The teams traded field goals in the first overtime period. The Wolfpack had the ball to begin the second overtime, and kicker Christopher Dunn converted from 21 yards out to give them a 30-27 lead.

UNC got the ball and seemed primed to send the game into a third overtime. They set up for a 35-yard field goal attempt. However, the kick fluttered wide left, giving the Wolfpack the win.

The loss won’t affect the Tar Heels too much in terms of standing. They had already punched their ticket to the ACC Championship Game against Clemson earlier in the month. That game happens on December 3.

For the Wolfpack, they are bowl eligible. It’s all about waiting and seeing which bowl they will play in, and who their opponent will be.