It is confirmed that USC basketball commit Alijah Areans is in a coma after a horrific car accident on Thursday morning. As he battles for his life, one notable basketball star is offering her support.

Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese posted her best wishes on her X page.

“Prayers for Alijah” she posted.

Prayers for Alijah🥺🙏🏽 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Arenas, the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, lost control of his car and collided with a fire hydrant/tree in the early morning hours.

“According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved,” the report states. “The LAFD did not identify the person involved but said the 18-year-old driver was out of the vehicle and that he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.”

Arenas committed to USC in January from Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California.

Reese recently extended her best wishes following a tragic incident involving an athlete. On April 13, Reese expressed shock at the suicide of LSU football player Kyren Lacy.

Her words couldn't have come at a more unique time considering that the two had just seen each other.

Angel Reese and Alijah Arenas shared a recent moment

On April 1, Reese was in attendance for the 2025 McDonalds All American Game at the Barcleys Center in Brooklyn, New York. Arenas was playing on Team West in which he scored 11 points and played for 14 minutes.

The West defeated the East 105-92.

After the game, Reese and Arenas embraced one another.

They were talking about their basketball skills and showing a mutual support for each other. The fact that this moment was just at the beginning of the month makes it all the more heartbreaking.

Best wishes to Alijah Arenas and his family.