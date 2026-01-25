As the No. 16 Florida basketball team was coming off a win over LSU, the program's five-game winning streak would be snapped as they lost to the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday, 76-67. With the Florida basketball team on the wrong end of the upset against Auburn, head coach Todd Golden spoke about the pedestrian outing from Alex Condon.

The junior forward is averaging 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, but against the Tigers, he only recorded one point on missing all four of his field goal attempts. Though having nine rebounds and three blocks, Auburn effectively took him out of the offense and forced him to make four turnovers as Golden spoke about Condon's recent stretch.

“They had a different game plan than most teams,” Golden said, according to On3 Sports. “They just weren’t guarding him on the perimeter and plugging him in the paint. Obviously, he’s not shooting the ball great right now. We weren’t able to take advantage of that. I was more disappointed in our inability to get them down low. But they were showing bodies any time we threw it inside.”

“You’re not going to score it every night. You’re not going to be great that way, but you can’t turn the ball over four times when you’re a guy that we run the majority of the offense through. He just got outplayed tonight,” Golden continued.

Florida basketball's Todd Golden on how “it's a long season”

For Condon, he's been shooting under 30 percent in the last three games, where he looks to bounce back in Florida's next contest, which is on Wednesday night against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gators are overall 14-6, 5-2 in SEC play.