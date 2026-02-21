Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson provided his stance on the season-ending injuries of collegiate stars JT Toppin and Richie Saunders.

Toppin tore his ACL in the Texas Tech Red Raiders' matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. He was performing at a high level as he was on pace for National Player of the Year honors before going down for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

As for Saunders, he was playing a huge role in the BYU Cougars' success before ultimately going down with a torn ACL on Feb. 14. This has stunted the Cougars' chances of making a deep postseason run even as they remain in the AP Top 25.

Sampson reflected on the injuries of those two stars ahead of Houston's upcoming matchup on Friday, per reporter Joseph Duarte. He described the injuries as heartbreaking, hoping that Toppin and Saunders make full recoveries and have great basketball careers when they return.

“Just breaks your heart. They’re foundational pieces for their teams. They’re great role models for kids in their communities. They make the Big 12 look good. I just pray they will come back and make full recoveries and have great careers,” Sampson said.

What's next for Kelvin Sampson, Houston

It is brutal news for both Texas Tech and BYU to receive about their top players in JT Toppin and Richie Saunders. As for Kelvin Sampson, he will hope that the same doesn't happen for his Houston Cougars squad.

Sampson is going through his 12th season as the Cougars' head coach. He looks to make his way back to the national championship game, where he and Houston finished as the runners-up last season.

Houston has a 23-3 overall record this season, going 11-2 in its Big 12 matchups so far. Despite this, they maintain control over the top spot in the conference standings, leading over the Arizona Wildcats and Cyclones.

The No. 2 Cougars will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They are due for a big contest as they host the No. 4 Wildcats on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET.