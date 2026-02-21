The Air Force Falcons have made a final decision regarding the future of basketball head coach Joe Scott.

Air Force made the move to fire Scott on Friday, per the athletic department's press release. This comes after the program indefinitely suspended the head coach last month amid an active investigation into his treatment of cadet-athletes.

“Coach Scott's passion for the game of basketball has long been evident in his competitive and direct coaching style. It was this coaching style that guided Air Force Basketball to some of the program's most memorable achievements during his initial tenure at the Air Force Academy,” athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement.

“This is a different day, and now is the right time for a new voice and a new approach to drive the culture and success of the men's basketball program, aligned with the Air Force Academy's mission of forging leaders of character developed to lead in our Air Force and Space Force. We thank Coach Scott for his 10 years of service to the Academy and wish him and his family well.”

Scott also provided his final remarks to the Falcons community, thanking them for the hospitality throughout his tenure.

“I thank Nate Pine for his leadership. The Air Force Academy gave me my first head coaching opportunity and I am forever grateful. We will always be fans of Air Force Basketball,” Scott said.

What's next for Air Force after firing Joe Scott

Joe Scott's second stint with Air Force comes to an end after six seasons.

Scott previously served as the Falcons' head coach from 2000 to 2004, taking them to the NCAA Tournament in 2004. He departed for two coaching stops with Princeton (2004-07) and Denver (2007-16) before returning to Air Force.

Unfortunately for Scott, he was unable to get Air Force back to the postseason like he did the first time around. His second stint concludes with a 46-120 record throughout his six seasons, the most wins he got being 14 in the 2022-23 campaign. His total record with the program is 97-183, including a 36-119 display in conference matchups.

Air Force will look to end the season on a positive note, having a 3-23 overall record at the moment. This includes a winless 0-15 record in MWC Play, being at the bottom of the league standings.

Going through 19 consecutive losses, the Falcons will hope to end it in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the UNLV Rebels on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET.