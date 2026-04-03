For most of his professional baseball career, Owen Caissie thought he was going to be a difference maker with the Chicago Cubs. But then a sudden trade thrust him into the middle of the Miami Marlins' lineup.

So far though, Caissie is loving the move. He has immediately become a key contributor for Miami's offense. And in turn, the outfielder's first week with the team has him excited to continue growing with the franchise, via MLB Network.

“This team is awesome, ” Caissie said. “I'm so grateful to be here, part of the Marlins organization. We have a lot of fun.”

"This team is awesome. I'm so grateful to be here, we have a lot of fun." Owen Caissie describes his first week of games with the @Marlins after being acquired in the offseason, his experience playing in the World Baseball Classic and more on #MLBCentral. pic.twitter.com/trCuPKBczm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 3, 2026

Through his first six games with the Marlins, Caissie is hitting .350 with a home run, eight RBIs and a stolen base. The outfielder's home-run came in the form of a walk off slam to sweep the Colorado Rockies, making his MLB presence felt fully.

Miami parted with talented pitcher Edward Cabrera to acquire Caissie's services. However, with a deep pitching pool in the minor league level, and a clear need for offense at the major league level, the Marlins were willing to make the swap. Now, Caissie will be a key cog in Miami's lineup for the foreseeable future.

It's early in the campaign, but the Marlins have gotten out to an impressive 5-1 start to their campaign. They'll be continuing to rely on young hitters like Caissie to continue moving them forward. But as Miami continues to build the culture of their roster, clearly their newest outfielder has fully bought in.