The Kentucky basketball team will be hosting an important college basketball transfer portal target soon as Rylan Griffen will be on campus soon. Griffen is in the transfer portal for the second time in his college career as he started his career at Alabama before leaving for Kansas. Griffen spent the first two years of his career with the Crimson Tide, and he played for the Jayhawks next year. Will Kentucky be his next stop?

“Transfer News: Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen will visit Kentucky this week per multiple @247SportsPortal sources,” Dushawn London said in a post.

Rylan Griffen is getting a lot of attention in the transfer portal as he has had some some productive seasons throughout his career, and another team to watch here is Pitt. The Kentucky basketball team has competition.

“#Pitt has contacted Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen, source told @PghSportsNow/@ThePortalReport,” George Michalowski said in a post. “6.3 PPG this season at Kansas. Previously averaged 11 PPG at Alabama, went to the Final Four in '23-'24.”

Griffen had more success at Alabama than he did at Kansas, and there is still potential for him to get back to his best self at a new school like Kentucky after a disappointing campaign with the Jayhawks.

“It didn't work out for Rylan Griffen at Kansas for a multitude of reasons, but he's still got plenty of appeal as a bounceback candidate,” Griffen's transfer scouting report says. “The 6-foot-6 wing is still a dangerous off-ball sniper who can make a couple reads in pick-and-rolls if given the chance. He has pockets where he can be an impactful on-ball defender, too. If Griffen returns to a pace-and-space system, he could certainly flirt with 40% from downtown on serious volume again.”

Rylan Griffen took a big leap during his sophomore season at Alabama, and that ultimately is what made him a hot commodity in the transfer portal last offseason. Griffen started in 33 games as a sophomore for the Crimson Tide, and he averaged over 11 points per game while shooting nearly 40% from deep. He wasn't able to replicate that success at Kansas, but that seemed to be a theme for Jayhawk transfers this year.

Kansas had a great year in the transfer portal last offseason, but there were multiple players that had underwhelming seasons, and a lot of them are now back in the transfer portal. Griffen is one of them, and he would be a good addition to the Kentucky basketball team.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope had a successful first season with the Wildcats, and he is hoping to build on that success. The transfer portal is where it all starts.