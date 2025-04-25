LSU women's basketball scored a big with the commitment of former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. Nobody was more thrilled by the announcement than LSU star Flau'jae Johnson.

On Friday, Johnson expressed her excitement at Fulwiley's commitment on her X account.

“Yes” she posted.

She previously posted “With the Butter”.

With the butter🫡💛💜 — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 25, 2025

Earlier this week, there was speculation that Fulwiley would seek out LSU after she announced she was entering the transfer portal in early April.

She did so after South Carolina lost in the NCAA championship game to UConn 82-59. LSU made it to the Elite Eight before losing to UCLA 72-65.

LSU has seen a handle of players transfer or in the case of forward Aneesah Morrow go to the WNBA.

Therefore, the space was available for Fulwiley to enter. Now that she is coming to Baton Rouge, could this be the beginning of something big?

LSU producing the next Big 3?

The “Big 3” in the context of women's basketball has been attributed to Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, and Tina Thompson during the Houston Comets dynasty (1997-2000). It was those three players that utilized their respective skills to achieve the unprecedented.

The news that Fulwiley is coming to LSU could be a sign that a new trifecta is bound to blossom. The first of Johnson's post projects what could be one of the fiercest backcourts in women's college basketball.

Fulwiley brings depth as a scorer and playmaker who has demonstrated an ability to be effective as both a starter and rotating player. That combination fits well with Johnson as well as Mikaylah Williams.

Johnson is one of the most dynamic point guards in college basketball. She is known for being an effective scorer, ball handler, and being an unrelenting presence on defense.

Williams follows suit as a reliable two guard who can score, handle the ball, and run the point when necessary.

So it looks like glory in women's basketball could come back to Baton Rouge.